Angel Reese's Unrivaled coach makes feelings clear on Rose BC star's crash out after 6th foul - "Always bothers me about the challenges"

Angel Reese's inaugural season of Unrivaled Basketball is approaching its end, with under a month of action remaining. For the Chicago Sky forward's team, Rose BC, time is running out for a playoff push, with just five games remaining in the regular season.

Ad

On Friday night, Rose kept their playoff hopes alive despite entering the contest with a 4-4 record. Reese and Co. squared off against an undefeated Lunar Owls BC, who entered the matchup with an 8-0 record.

Thanks to a heroic individual effort from the Chicago Sky star, Rose pulled out a tough 72-63 victory over the Lunar Owls. Despite exiting late in the fourth quarter, Reese shined in the win and showed off her competitive nature.

Ad

Trending

Upon fouling out, Angel Reese urged Rose head coach Nola Henry to challenge the call on the floor in an effort to remain in the game and help close out Lunar Owls. Henry praised Reese's competitiveness following the big win. Moreau Sports Media Prod Co. tweeted the Rose BC coach as saying:

"Angel always bothers me about the challenges. A lot of people see the passion she shows and take it negatively. She's invested in the game... every possession matters to her."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Angel Reese shines in victory over Lunar Owls BC

Angel Reese made a massive impact on Rose BC's victory, giving Lunar Owls BC their first loss of the season. Britney Sykes, who had an efficient performance of her own, closed the game out at the free-throw line, but it was Reese who stole the show with a video game-like stat line.

Reese was Rose's second-leading scorer, finishing the contest with 22 points on 10-of-19 shooting, missing her lone 3-point attempt of the night. She grabbed a game-high 21 rebounds, dominating the glass on both ends of the floor with eight offensive rebounds and 13 defensive boards. Reese also added two assists, a steal and a block in a dominant individual display.

Rose guard Chelsea Gray led all scorers in the victory with 26 points on 9-of-20 shooting, connecting on three of her five 3-point attempts. She grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists, while Britney Sykes added 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback