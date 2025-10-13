Angel Reese's Unrivaled title credentials catch brutal stray from A'ja Wilson's friend amid Dana Evans' defense

Angel Reese's Unrivaled championship caught strays from A'ja Wilson's friend, Michael McManus, who is defending Reese's former Chicago Sky teammate, Dana Evans.Evans was a key member of the Las Vegas Aces bench throughout their title run this season. However, she has been receiving flak from Sky fans. Midway through the 2024 season, the 5-foot-6 guard requested a trade from Chicago after losing her starting job and her minutes were reduced.Evans was reportedly not happy with her role, and fans have blamed her for a tumultuous Sky locker room during that season. Chicago traded her to Las Vegas in February, and Evans helped the Aces win a title in her first season.On Monday, McManus, who goes by &quot;Deloris' Disciple&quot; on X, defended Evans from the criticisms:&quot;The irony of saying Dana didn’t contribute to the Aces title while discussing an Unrivaled title game that your fave didn’t play in and the team still won…&quot;DELORIS’ DISCIPLES @wheelsfelloff_LINKThe irony of saying Dana didn’t contribute to the Aces title while discussing an unrivaled title game that your fave didn’t play in and the team still won…Angel Reese was part of Rose BC, which won Unrivaled's inaugural championship early this year. However, she sustained a hand injury during the regular-season finale and had to miss the semifinals and the finals.Evans averaged 10.1 points and 2.8 assists per game in the 2025 WNBA Finals. She had arguably her best game with the Aces during Game 1 when she scored 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting, including 5-for-6 from 3-point range, off the bench.Angel Reese will not play in Unrivaled's second seasonChicago Sky star Angel Reese's offseason plans do not include playing in Unrivaled's second season. While answering a question from a fan regarding her offseason plans in the Oct. 3 episode of her &quot;Unapologetically Angel&quot; podcast, Reese said:&quot;This offseason, I'm looking forward to resting, vacations, working out. I already started again, Pilates. I'm back in Florida and loving the weather. I'm jumping in the pool, doing fun stuff, working on my podcast, meeting new people. I have so many big things coming up, and I'm really excited for them.&quot; (Timestamp: 33:41)Reese averaged 13.3 points and 12.1 rebounds in 14 games during the 3-on-3 league's inaugural season.The two-time WNBA All-Star was not part of Unrivaled's official roster of 46 players for the upcoming season. While there are still two roster spots yet to be filled, it seems unlikely that Angel Reese will be named, as she is focusing on other things this offseason.