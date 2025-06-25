  • home icon
Angel Reese seemingly mocks LA Sparks for picking Cameron Brink over Kamilla Cardoso after Brazilian star's dazzling display: "Didn't pick her"

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jun 25, 2025 11:30 GMT
Angel Reese seemingly mocks LA Sparks for picking Cameron Brink over Kamilla Cardoso after Brazilian star's dazzling display: "Didn't pick her"
Angel Reese seemingly mocks LA Sparks for picking Cameron Brink over Kamilla Cardoso after Brazilian star's dazzling display: "Didn't pick her" (Image Credit: Getty)

Angel Reese appeared to take a subtle jab at the LA Sparks following Kamilla Cardoso’s career-best performance on Tuesday night. During the Chicago Sky’s 97-86 victory over the Sparks, Cardoso erupted for a career-high 27 points, reminding everyone why she was one of the most highly anticipated prospects heading into the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Cardoso was selected by the Sky with the No. 3 overall pick, right after the Sparks opted to take Cameron Brink at No. 2. In the aftermath of Cardoso’s dominant outing, Reese seemingly took a playful swipe at LA, indirectly thanking the franchise for passing on her teammate.

"(Sparks) didn't pick her at No. 2. We got lucky," Reese told reporters.
Meanwhile, Cameron Brink was sidelined for the game as she has yet to be cleared for action following the ACL tear she suffered during her rookie season. There is growing optimism about her return later this year as she has recently resumed light training activities.

Angel Reese advocates for Kamilla Cardoso's All-Star selection

Angel Reese was all praise for Kamilla Cardoso after playing a key role in the Brazilian center’s career-best performance against the LA Sparks. The Chicago Sky frontcourt duo showcased exceptional chemistry, delivering one of their most cohesive and dominant outings together this season.

Following the win, Reese publicly lauded Cardoso and even rallied for her inclusion in this year’s All-Star Game. Cardoso is currently averaging 12.7 points on 56.1% shooting along with 6.6 rebounds per game.

"Kamilla should be up for All-Star this year in her first year," Reese said. "Her, me, Ariel. We all should be in the All-Star."

Meanwhile, the Sky will have to manage without Cardoso for the next few games as the standout center is set to temporarily depart to represent Brazil in the upcoming AmeriCup tournament. Cardoso will be unavailable starting from the Sky’s next matchup.

Edited by Atishay Jain
