"Angel Reese sells tickets" - LeBron James friend urges Chicago Sky to make Kamilla Cardoso franchise cornerstone after breakout performance

Prominent social media personality Cuffs The Legend, the friend of LeBron James, expressed his thoughts on Kamilla Cardoso's performance against the Dallas Wings. The Chicago Sky took on Dallas on Thursday wherein Cardoso had the opportunity to show her team what she's truly made of.

She caught the attention of Cuffs The Legend, who posted on X, formerly Twitter, to express how Cardoso should be given more opportunities over Angel Reese. While he acknowledged Reese as the bigger star, Cardoso has proven that the Sky should put all their eggs in one basket.

"I know Angel (Reese) sells tickets but it’s time to build around (Kamilla) Cardoso," Cuff The Legend wrote.

The reason behind the social media personality's sentiments is that Kamilla Cardoso outshone Angel Reese on Thursday. Reese is expected by many to carry the Sky. However, it was Cardoso who helped the Sky notch their first win of the season.

Kamilla Cardoso outshines Angel Reese against Dallas

The Chicago Sky notched their first win of the season on Thursday after beating the Dallas Wings 97-92. While many expect that Angel Reese was responsible for the Sky's first victory, it was Kamilla Cardoso who saved the day.

Cardoso proved to be an effective player for Chicago as she carried her team. She added 23 points, eight rebounds and one steal while shooting at a high 69.2% accuracy. Cardoso's numbers, at least on offense, were better compared to Reese's.

Angel Reese had a disappointing scoring performance on Thursday. Reese put up six points, nine rebounds and five assists. While she did contribute significantly in other aspects of the court, being a star player like Reese means that she has the responsibility of leading her team for the most part. However, in their first five games of the season, Angel failed to bring home a win for Chicago.

Now that the Chicago Sky have their first win, they have the opportunity to try and build momentum. The Sky are set to face off against the Dallas Wings in a rematch game on Saturday.

