Angel Reese sends strong message to teammates amid abysmal start to season: "It’s tough losing 3 in a row"

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky have not had the easiest start to the season. Their fortunes continue to get worse as they lost their third straight game of the season on Sunday.
The Sky fell 91-78 to the Los Angeles Sparks and remain one of the three teams in the WNBA that have not won a game yet. The other two on the list are the Dallas Wings and the Connecticut Sun, who both have a 0-4 record.
Reese spoke to the media following the loss to the Sparks and voiced her opinion on what the team needs to do going forward.
"We have to stay together. It’s tough losing 3 in a row,” Reese said.
Lately, the conversation surrounding the Chicago Sky has been the poor post play from the team's two sophomore forwards, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. However, both players snapped back to form on Sunday and put up double-digit points.
Cardoso finished with 12 points and six rebounds, while Reese notched 13 points and 12 rebounds. Reese's production was a massive improvement over her previous output against the New York Liberty, where she finished with just two points.
Angel Reese's double-double against the Sparks is her 31st consecutive game with double-digit rebounds. She currently leads the league in rebounds per game.
Angel Reese praises the Chicago Sky fanbase despite the rough start to the season
While the Chicago Sky have struggled executing and finding a rhythm on the court, the Chicago Sky fans have stayed positive around the team, according to Angel Reese.
When speaking to the media after the loss, Reese voiced that she feels the love from the Chicago Sky fanbase wherever she goes.
"Being able to feel the love everywhere we go is always great," Reese said. "It helps us keep our intensity up and we feed off that energy.
"Just being able to stay locked in and focused, ignoring the outside, but also hearing the claps and encouragement because I know a lot of people do believe in us. We're going to continue to fight."
The Chicago Sky will have a tough stretch of games this upcoming week, as they will play three games in six days, with two games being on the road. The Sky will play the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday and the Dallas Wings on Thursday and Saturday.
The Sky will have their hands full against the Mercury as the star-studded team has quietly started off the season 3-1. The two games against the Dallas Wings may give the Sky their best chance to turn the season around and gain some momentum before facing the Indiana Fever again.