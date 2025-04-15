Angel Reese sends endearing message to Aneesah Morrow after WNBA draft

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese saw former teammate at LSU, Aneesah Morrow, get drafted into the WNBA on Monday night. Shortly after Aneesah was picked by the Connecticut Sun with the seventh pick, Reese welcomed her to the league with an endearing message on X.
"NEES WELCOME TO THE LEAGUE BABY! So proud of you my hearttttt," accompanied with a pleading face and celebration emoji.
Angel Reese, just like Aneesah Morrow, was selected with the seventh pick by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA draft. Reese tweeted about the significance of the No. 7.
"That #7 so lucky!"
Aneesah Morrow was selected by the Sun after she excelled in her senior year with the LSU Tigers. She averaged 18.7 points per game and won the Katrina McClain Award for the best power forward in college basketball.
Before the draft, Aneesah confirmed, to BallisLife, her excitement to go up against her former LSU teammate. The Sky visits the Sun on Jun. 15.
“Angel helped me a lot at LSU, especially at boards,” Morrow said. “It’ll be interesting playing against her and seeing how we’ve changed. Being with Angel every day at practice and seeing the media impact and how she handled it, I really learned a lot from her.”
She ended her college career with 2,852 points and 1,714 rebounds, the third most in NCAA 1 division. Just like Reese, she is well-known for her double-doubles, as she finished with 104, the second most in NCAA Division 1 history.
Angel Reese excited about reunion with former teammate Hailey Van Lith
Angel Reese welcomed former LSU teammate Hailey Van Lith on X. Van Lith will be joining Reese at the Chicago Sky after she was selected No. 11 in the 2025 WNBA draft.
"We ain’t do it right the first time. Let’s run it backkkkk"
They played together for the LSU Tigers during the 2023-24 season. Their time together saw LSU reach the Elite Eight, losing to Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes.
Angel Reese will be eager to get her sophomore season up and running. Her rookie season was ended by injury, and she finished second in the ROTY voting, averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game.