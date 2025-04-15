Angel Reese sends endearing message to Aneesah Morrow after WNBA draft

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese saw former teammate at LSU, Aneesah Morrow, get drafted into the WNBA on Monday night. Shortly after Aneesah was picked by the Connecticut Sun with the seventh pick, Reese welcomed her to the league with an endearing message on X.

Ad

"NEES WELCOME TO THE LEAGUE BABY! So proud of you my hearttttt," accompanied with a pleading face and celebration emoji.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Angel Reese, just like Aneesah Morrow, was selected with the seventh pick by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA draft. Reese tweeted about the significance of the No. 7.

"That #7 so lucky!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aneesah Morrow was selected by the Sun after she excelled in her senior year with the LSU Tigers. She averaged 18.7 points per game and won the Katrina McClain Award for the best power forward in college basketball.

Before the draft, Aneesah confirmed, to BallisLife, her excitement to go up against her former LSU teammate. The Sky visits the Sun on Jun. 15.

“Angel helped me a lot at LSU, especially at boards,” Morrow said. “It’ll be interesting playing against her and seeing how we’ve changed. Being with Angel every day at practice and seeing the media impact and how she handled it, I really learned a lot from her.”

Ad

She ended her college career with 2,852 points and 1,714 rebounds, the third most in NCAA 1 division. Just like Reese, she is well-known for her double-doubles, as she finished with 104, the second most in NCAA Division 1 history.

Angel Reese excited about reunion with former teammate Hailey Van Lith

Angel Reese welcomed former LSU teammate Hailey Van Lith on X. Van Lith will be joining Reese at the Chicago Sky after she was selected No. 11 in the 2025 WNBA draft.

Ad

"We ain’t do it right the first time. Let’s run it backkkkk"

Expand Tweet

Ad

They played together for the LSU Tigers during the 2023-24 season. Their time together saw LSU reach the Elite Eight, losing to Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes.

Angel Reese will be eager to get her sophomore season up and running. Her rookie season was ended by injury, and she finished second in the ROTY voting, averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Archibong Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More