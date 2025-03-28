Angel Reese shares words of enthusiasm to brother Juju Reese amid crashing out of NCAA in Sweet 16 matchup

Angel Reese monitors how her younger brother, Julian Reese, is doing for Maryland. The Chicago Sky star toasted the Terrapins power forward in the school’s 72-71 win against Colorado State On Sunday. Maryland’s victory pushed them to a Sweet 16 showdown against No. 1 ranked Florida.

On Thursday, the Gators drubbed the Terrapins 87-71 to end Maryland’s March Madness campaign. The Chi Barbie posted an Instagram story:

“Proud of you! So excited for your next journey”

Angel Reese offers words of encouragement and praise for her brother, Julian Reese, after Maryland lost to Florida 87-71 on Thursday. [photo: @angelreese5/IG]

Maryland trailed 40-38 at halftime before Florida cruised to the win. Julian Reese finished the game with 12 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. The Gators led by as many as 18 points before marching to the finish line. The WNBA star was engaged throughout the game and tweeted after the final buzzer sounded:

“That game stressed me out man”

In 2023, Reese and the Terrapins were eliminated by No. 1 Alabama in the second round. They missed the NCAA Tournament last year before returning to play this year. Reese caps off his collegiate career with a Sweet 16 appearance, which was cut short by another top-seeded team.

The next basketball journey of Angel Reese’s brother is anybody’s guess. Juju, a senior now, is eligible for the 2025 NBA draft. He hasn't declared his intentions yet to go that route, though. The next few months will likely determine the future of his basketball career.

Angel Reese re-posts Julian Reese’s career stats with Maryland

Roughly an hour after the loss to Florida, Maryland posted on X (formerly Twitter) about Julian Reese’s career stats with the Terrapins.

“1,488 points

“1,014 rebounds

“A Terrapin for life.”

Angel Reese promptly re-shared the post.

Juju Reese was a backup in his first year with the Terrapins. After one season of learning from behind the starters, he became a fixture in the starting lineup. In his last three years in Maryland, he appeared and started in 100 games, averaging 12.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals per contest.

After the loss to Florida, the Terrapins made sure to show love and appreciation for Reese’s time and contributions to the program.

