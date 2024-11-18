Angel Reese shouts out Hailey Van Lith after TCU star erupts with double-double performance in win vs NC State

Angel Reese reacted to Hailey Van Lith's first double-double of her collegiate career on Sunday night. HVL dropped 18 points and 10 assists for the TCU Horned Frogs in their 79-76 win over the North Carolina State Wolfpack at the Schollmaier Arena.

Van Lith had never recorded a double-double in her career prior to Sunday's game in Texas. She's more known as a scorer rather than a playmaker although she came close to doing it during her stints with the Louisville Cardinals and LSU Tigers.

Reese, her former LSU teammate, gave a shoutout to Van Lith after her performance against NC State. They played for one season before Van Lith transferred to TCU on April 27.

"HVL. That's all ima say," Reese tweeted.

Hailey Van Lith got her double-double in the dying seconds of the game when she assisted Taylor Bigsby to give the TCU Horned Frogs a 76-76 lead. North Carolina State Wolfpack's Aziaha James missed the game-tying 3-point shot at the buzzer as TCU earned their fourth win of the season.

Following the game, HVL got emotional after finding out that she had her first double-double. She was consoled by coach Mark Campbell, who called her a playmaker and highlighted her 19 assists in the past two games.

"Did I get a double-double? Van Lith said. "Awww, I'm gonna cry."

Speaking to reporters, Hailey Van Lith was proud of her accomplishment since she's only been labeled as a scorer during her career. She credited coach Campbell for believing in her after arriving from LSU.

"I've really enjoyed this process," Van Lith said. "I kind of transforming into a new player. Before I was Hailey the scorer, like I was gonna go and get buckets and now I'm the playmaker."

Will Hailey Van Lith get drafted next year?

Before her transfer to LSU last year, Hailey Van Lith was one of the highly touted prospects in women's college basketball. However, HVL decided to transfer to TCU for her final year of eligibility. She'll be available for next year's WNBA draft, but will she get picked?

According to Tankathon's latest mock draft, the Las Vegas Aces are taking Van Lith with the No. 22 pick in the second round. It's unclear what the Aces' strategy will be in the draft considering their first round selection had to be forfeited.

HVL is not a natural point guard, but she has a whole season to prove herself to the WNBA scouts. If she can be an effective playmaker in her final year, she could be on the radar for teams looking for a facilitator. Her scoring is just a bonus to whichever team takes a chance on her.

