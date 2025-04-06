Angel Reese showers heartfelt praise on Kelvin Sampson for orchestrating Cooper Flagg's Duke's downfall: "I love him"

Angel Reese praised Houston Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson after the team stunned title favorites Duke in the Final Four. The Chicago Sky superstar, on X (formerly Twitter), gave Sampson his flowers after the stellar achievement.

Reese had a simple but wholesome message as she responded to a comment on X.

"I love him man. Such a great coach!!"

The Cougars coach led the team to a close 70-67 win. LJ Cryer led them with 26 points as Houston edged past Cooper Flagg and Co. As for Angel Reese, the Sky forward will now focus on her upcoming WNBA season with a new coach in the mix.

