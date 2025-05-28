  • home icon
  • Angel Reese shows love to her mother upon launch of her Reebok signature logo: "So fire"

Angel Reese shows love to her mother upon launch of her Reebok signature logo: "So fire"

By Ernesto Cova
Modified May 28, 2025 16:44 GMT
Chicago Sky v Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Getty
Angel Reese continues to build her brand (image credit: getty)

While the Chicago Sky have struggled this WNBA season, Angel Reese continues to grow her social media platform and endorsement portfolio, which will soon include her own logo.

She signed a multi-year contract extension with Reebok in 2024, which included a future signature sneaker.

In a 13-second video released on Wednesday, Reebok teased fans with an early look at Reese's signature "AR" logo. It showed the logo being unveiled as a sheet was pulled off it. It also featured a metallic "AR" in a flashy and Reese-like look.

"Just the beginning.Reebok x @Reese10Angel: like you’ve never seen before," Reebok tweeted.
The Sky forward showed some love to Reebok, and also gave her mother credit for it.

"Sorry just had to “double” back… LOGO SO FIRE! 🔥 It’s like my momma named me so perfect (after her of course) because she knew this moment would come!! LOVE LOVE LOVE," Reese tweeted.
However, fans will have to wait until 2026 for the official launch of her first signature sneaker. The brand has yet to show any glimpses of the design or the features but some updates would likely be posted on social media.

Indiana senator claims Angel Reese owes Fever fans an apology

Angel Reese has also been all over the news for her recent allegations against Indiana Fever fans.

She condemned some fans for allegedly directing racial slurs at her during the May 17 clash with the Indiana Fever. The team and the WNBA launched an investigation to get to the bottom of it. Eventually, the league claimed that there was no evidence of any wrongdoing.

"We have investigated the report of racist fan behavior in the vicinity of the court during the May 17, 2025 Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever game," the WNBA said in a statement on Tuesday. "Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team, and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated it."
Indiana Senator Jim Banks demanded an apology from the Chicago Sky star.

"Angel Reese owes Indiana fans an apology," Banks tweeted on Tuesday.

The Sky and Fever will face each other four more times this season.

Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.

His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.

Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.

When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
