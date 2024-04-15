Angel Reese shows off newly-acquired dental grill as she prepares new look for WNBA Draft

The biggest night in the WNBA offseason is just around the corner, with a host of next-gen female hoop stars set to descend on Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York on Monday. Ahead of the glittering event is the action-packed red carpet, where players will be photographed before being drafted.

Angel Reese has been a star in the women's basketball scene for quite some time now. And she somehow managed to find another way to shine even brighter.

The 21-year-old showed off her new sparkling grill. The behind-the-scene look at her up-and-bottom teeth was posted on Instagram as she prepares to pull out all the stops on Monday night.

Known for her fierce talent and unapologetic style, Angel can often be seen trying out new things when it comes to fashion, so there's no doubt she wanted to get into the grillz trend.

Earlier this month, Angel Reese invited celebrity teeth jeweler Essence Martin to get fitted for a custom grill. Her Instagram BTS video included Martin giving a close-up glimpse of her dental jewelry.

Angel Reese shows off newly-acquired dental grill

The 2024 SEC Player of the Year also hinted at a possible hair color change by reposting an old video of herself with blonde hair and the caption "I need to try color again."

This isn't the first time Reese has pushed boundaries. True to her motto "Unapologetically Me," she made history by announcing her draft entry on the cover of Vogue Magazine. It seems Reese is putting together a unique look for the draft, and it's sure to turn heads.

Angel Reese works out with Victor Wembanyama's trainer

Angel Reese isn't just about pre-draft fashion statements. She's putting in serious work on the court, too. Reese shared videos of training with Victor Wembanyama's trainer, Tim Martin.

And to further illustrate her dedication, she posted a video captioned:

“Working! knocking down NBA 3s consistently (the NBA Line on my court is a foot longer than the normal 3)"

While draining 3s from NBA distance might not have been her initial plan, it showcases the kind of well-rounded game that could serve her well in the WNBA. We'll all find out her official landing spot soon, as the draft tips off Monday night at 7:30 p.m. EDT from Brooklyn.

