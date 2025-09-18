  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • Angel Reese sneakily hid a secret message to haters in new viral video

Angel Reese sneakily hid a secret message to haters in new viral video

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 18, 2025 02:08 GMT
Seattle Storm v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Angel Reese sneakily hid a secret message to haters in new viral video. [photo: Getty]

Angel Reese averaged 12.6 rebounds per game in 2025 to lead the WNBA in rebounding for the second straight season. Reese owned a 2.4 advantage over second-placer and MVP contender A’ja Wilson. The Chicago Sky star posted a clip on X hyping up what she had accomplished to prove her doubters wrong.

Ad

Heading into 2024, a fan who led a discussion on X insisted Reese’s rebounding dominance in college would not translate well in the NBA. The fan added that the 6-foot-3 forward would have trouble outrebounding opponents of the same size, including Monique Billings, a career 5.6 rpg rebounder.

To respond, Angel Reese referenced this criticism in her X post, emphasizing how her dominance defied those expectations.

“2025 WNBA Rebounding Leader
Angel Reese”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Reese averaged 13.1 rpg in 2024 to lead the WNBA. The All-Star forward amassed 446 boards, five shy of the single-season record set by A’ja Wilson in the same year. Wilson played four more games than Reese, an advantage that gave the edge to the three-time MVP.

In 2025, injuries limited Reese to 30 games, but she still hauled down 377 boards, ninth in league history. Wilson, playing 10 more games than the Chicago Sky forward, collected 407. Since 2024, only the Las Vegas Aces star has truly challenged Reese for the rebounding title.

Ad

For further context, during that same stretch, Monique Billings, the player the fan claimed would outperform Reese, averaged 5.2 rpg.

Playoffs remain elusive for Angel Reese

While Angel Reese has more than enough ammunition to destroy her critics about her rebounding, she has failed in one significant area so far. Reese has not tasted the postseason since entering the WNBA last year.

In 2023, the Chicago Sky finished the season with an 18-22 record and lost in the first round of the playoffs. After trading Kahleah Copper to the Phoenix Mercury to embrace a full rebuild, the postseason has eluded the team.

Ad

The Sky drafted Kamilla Cardoso at No. 3 the following year before adding Angel Reese at No. 7. Despite the high-touted partnership, the team limped to a 13-27 record, the second-worst mark in the league.

Chicago fired former coach Teresa Weatherspoon and retooled the roster around Reese and Cardoso. They finished worse than last year, ending 2025 with a 10-34 win-loss card.

Until she earns a postseason spot, Reese’s critics will continue to have a field day pointing out that missing accomplishment in her resume.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications