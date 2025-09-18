Angel Reese sneakily hid a secret message to haters in new viral video

Angel Reese averaged 12.6 rebounds per game in 2025 to lead the WNBA in rebounding for the second straight season. Reese owned a 2.4 advantage over second-placer and MVP contender A’ja Wilson. The Chicago Sky star posted a clip on X hyping up what she had accomplished to prove her doubters wrong.Heading into 2024, a fan who led a discussion on X insisted Reese’s rebounding dominance in college would not translate well in the NBA. The fan added that the 6-foot-3 forward would have trouble outrebounding opponents of the same size, including Monique Billings, a career 5.6 rpg rebounder.To respond, Angel Reese referenced this criticism in her X post, emphasizing how her dominance defied those expectations.“2025 WNBA Rebounding LeaderAngel Reese”Reese averaged 13.1 rpg in 2024 to lead the WNBA. The All-Star forward amassed 446 boards, five shy of the single-season record set by A’ja Wilson in the same year. Wilson played four more games than Reese, an advantage that gave the edge to the three-time MVP.In 2025, injuries limited Reese to 30 games, but she still hauled down 377 boards, ninth in league history. Wilson, playing 10 more games than the Chicago Sky forward, collected 407. Since 2024, only the Las Vegas Aces star has truly challenged Reese for the rebounding title.For further context, during that same stretch, Monique Billings, the player the fan claimed would outperform Reese, averaged 5.2 rpg.Playoffs remain elusive for Angel ReeseWhile Angel Reese has more than enough ammunition to destroy her critics about her rebounding, she has failed in one significant area so far. Reese has not tasted the postseason since entering the WNBA last year.In 2023, the Chicago Sky finished the season with an 18-22 record and lost in the first round of the playoffs. After trading Kahleah Copper to the Phoenix Mercury to embrace a full rebuild, the postseason has eluded the team.The Sky drafted Kamilla Cardoso at No. 3 the following year before adding Angel Reese at No. 7. Despite the high-touted partnership, the team limped to a 13-27 record, the second-worst mark in the league.Chicago fired former coach Teresa Weatherspoon and retooled the roster around Reese and Cardoso. They finished worse than last year, ending 2025 with a 10-34 win-loss card.Until she earns a postseason spot, Reese’s critics will continue to have a field day pointing out that missing accomplishment in her resume.