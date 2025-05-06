Angel Reese sparkles eyes at Met Gala with 107 carats of exceptional diamonds

For the second straight year, Chicago Sky star forward Angel Reese has sizzled at the Met Gala. Reese attended the exclusive event in New York City, wearing a black outfit with some exceptional-looking diamonds on her ears, fingers and wrists.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Reese shared the sparkling diamonds she wore at the Met Gala. It was a pair of earrings, two rings and a bracelet curated by Graff, a British jeweler based in London. All four have over 107 carats of diamonds, with one of the rings having two different diamonds.

Reese was not the only WNBA player on the guest list for this year's Met Gala. She was joined by a trio of New York Liberty champions in Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones. Hall of Famer and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was also present, while LeBron James missed the event due to an injury.

Angel Reese shared this on her IG stories. (Photo: @angelreese5 on IG)

In a post on her TikTok before the event, Angel Reese teased the designer of her outfit for the Met Gala. She told her followers and fans that if they knew fashion, they would know she was wearing an outfit made by the same designer.

"I'm dressed because the Met Gala is on Monday," Reese said. "This is the designer I'm wearing. I'm not going to say the name of the designer, but if you know your fashion, if you're a fashion girlie, just check the details. You know what I'm wearing."

According to Marca, Angel Reese was wearing a School Uniform 4-Bar Classic Sport Coat and a 4-Bar Striped Pleated Mini Skirt tailored by Thom Browne. It's a luxury fashion brand based in New York City.

Angel Reese back in Chicago on Tuesday for preseason game

After spending Monday in New York, Angel Reese will be back in Chicago on Tuesday for the Sky's second preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx. It's a good test for the young Sky team versus one of the best teams in the WNBA, led by Napheesa Collier.

The Sky overhauled their roster and hired a new coach in Tyler Marsh. Some of the team's new players include Courtney Vandersloot, Rebecca Allen, Kia Nurse and Ariel Atkins. They also drafted guard Hailey Van Lith out of TCU with the 11th pick.

Chicago opened their preseason on Friday against the Brazil national team. They won the game 89-62, with Reese getting a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.

