  Angel Reese Stats: How did Rose star fare against Vinyl BC in Unrivaled? (Mar. 10)

Angel Reese Stats: How did Rose star fare against Vinyl BC in Unrivaled? (Mar. 10)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 11, 2025 01:29 GMT
Basketball: Unrivaled-Rose at Vinyl - Source: Imagn
Angel Reese stats against Vinyl BC on Mar. 10 in the Unrivaled. [photo: Imagn]

Angel Reese and Rose BC took on Vinyl BC on Monday. Reese and Co. looked to win the season series 2-1 with another victory. Both teams have already clinched playoff berths but vowed to play all out in the showdown.

The Chicago Sky star in the WNBA helped her team to a 19-12 lead after the first quarter. Reese contributed four points and three rebounds to support Brittney Sykes, who had 12 points in the opening period.

The Chi Barbie sustained her output in the second quarter as Rose extended its cushion. Reese finished the first half with eight points, nine rebounds and one block. Rose ended the first half with a 39-24 advantage.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Angel Reese8 9 00104-90-00-0
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

