Angel Reese stats tonight: Chicago Sky star's double-double performance against Lynx explored (July 6) | 2025 WNBA Season

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky continued a four-game road trip with a stop in Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday. Reese and Co. looked to beat the Lynx at Target Center, a feat no team has accomplished this season yet.

The Sky roared to an impressive start behind Reese, who had six points, two rebounds and four assists. Chicago scored 24 points while its defense held the team with the best offense in the WNBA to 10.

The Sky and the Lynx exchanged roles in the second quarter. Minnesota found its rhythm by turning up its defense to return the favor to the Sky. The hosts exploded for 28 points while giving up 13 to edge the Sky 38-37 at halftime.

The third quarter was a defensive slugfest. After a hot start, Angel Reese did not have the same impact on offense. She finished the period with two points, two turnovers and one assist. The Chi Barbie, however, hauled five boards to help her team stay within striking distance of the Lynx, 56-52. Reese tallied a double-double after three-quarters of play.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Angel Reese 10 12 6 0 1 3 5-12 0-0 0-0 +3

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

