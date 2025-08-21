Angel Reese Stats Tonight: Chicago Sky star's performance in 2nd injury return game vs NY Liberty explored (Aug 21)

Tonight, fans are keeping an eye on Angel Reese stats as the Chicago Sky forward suits up against the New York Liberty. This is the second game that Reese will be playing in after making her comeback from a back injury.

On Tuesday, the two-time All-Star returned to action against the Seattle Storm after missing seven consecutive games. The Sky lost 94-88 on that night, giving Reese some added fuel to turn in an exemplary performance against the defending NBA champions.

In the first quarter of the Sky-Liberty matchup, Reese played 5:26 and put up two points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Her playing time increased in the second quarter; in seven minutes of action, Reese converted on another field goal and took her first trip to the foul line. By halftime, her stat line was six points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

