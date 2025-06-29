Angel Reese stats tonight: Chicago Sky star's performance against LA Sparks explored (June 29) | 2025 WNBA Season

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky faced the LA Sparks for their 16th game of the season. Reese, who was coming from two back-to-back stellar performances against the Golden State Valkyries and the Sparks in their previous meeting on June 24, opened the first quarter on a strong note.

Ad

Although the Sky trailed by 17-18 after the first quarter, Reese alone scored six points. In the second quarter, she attempted her first shot of the quarter, but missed the 3-point shot.

Throughout the second quarter, the Sky star's contribution remained in creating shots for her teammates and rebounding the ball.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Angel Reese 6 9 4 1 1 3 3-7 0-1 0-0 2

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More