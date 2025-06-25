Angel Reese stats tonight: Chicago Sky star's performance against LA Sparks after shaky start to season (June 24) | 2025 WNBA season

Angel Reese's Chicago Sky battled the LA Sparks on Tuesday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Ad

Coming into the game, the Sky (3-10) and the Sparks (4-10) are both on a three-game losing skid.

Reese's production has dipped early in her second WNBA season. She is averaging 10.8 points and 11.5 rebounds on 37.4% shooting through 13 games this season. In 2024, she put up 13.6 ppg and 13.1 rpg on a 39.1% clip.

On Tuesday, Reese played eight and a half minutes in the opening quarter and had two points, four rebounds and two assists on 1-for-3. She also had a steal and a turnover. The Sky trailed 29-17 after one.

Ad

Trending

Reese finished the first half with four points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals. She shot 2-for-5 in 12 and a half minutes. Chicago outscored LA 25-19 in the second quarter to trim the lead to six (48-42) at halftime.

Angel Reese stats tonight

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Angel Reese 4 4 4 2 0 1 2-5 0-0 0-0 -17

Ad

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More