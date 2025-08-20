Angel Reese Stats Tonight: Chicago Sky superstar returns to action after 7-game absence vs Storm (Aug 19)

Chicago Sky All-Star Angel Reese returned from a seven-game absence on Tuesday to help her team against the Seattle Storm. Reese, who dealt with back issues, last played on July 29 against the Washington Mystics. With her back on the lineup, the Sky looked to end a four-game losing slump.Reese scored her first basket in Chicago's second possession. Following a Storm turnover, the Sky raced to their end of the court led by Hailey Van Lith, who found a streaking Reese for a layup. The Chi Barbie ended the first quarter with four points and three rebounds, helping the Sky tie the Storm 20-20 after 10 minutes.Angel Reese opened the second frame with another layup. After blocking Dominique Malonga's shot a few possessions later, Sky coach Tyler Marsh promptly gave her a breather. Chicago, which trailed 26-25 when Reese went to the bench, saw the lead increase to 41-31 when she returned. The All-Star forward grabbed one rebound but missed two shots late in the period.The Sky fell behind 46-34 entering the halftime break.PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-Angel Reese6 4 00123-50-00-0-6Editor's Note: Updates will follow.