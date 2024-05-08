Angel Reese stats tonight: How did Chicago Sky’s rookie fare in New York Liberty demolition

Angel Reese scored 13 points, grabbed five rebounds, and made two steals in just 19 minutes, playing a key role in the Chicago Sky's commanding 101-53 preseason win over the visiting New York Liberty on Tuesday.

Reese has only participated in two pro preseason games, but the early indications suggest she will not only meet but potentially exceed expectations at the professional level.

The rookie showcased her skills against last year's championship runner-up, with all its starters in action (Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, Courtney Vandersloot, and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton).

Early in the game, Reese dominated in the paint against Liberty forward Brianna Fraser, backing her down before sinking a 10-foot hook shot and drawing a foul for a three-point play. She ended the evening shooting 6 of 10 from the field.

Angel Reese puts on a show for Chicago Sky's crowd vs New York Liberty

In the latter half, Angel Reese moved inside and continued her efforts in the post, this time facing Stewart. With a single fake and a hard dribble, she completed a layup, extending the lead to 51-28.

Reese also made her mark defensively, stripping the ball from fellow rookie Marquesha Davis. This play eventually set up Marina Mabrey for a three-pointer in transition.

Sabrina Ionescu ended the game with eight points and three rebounds for New York in the loss.

The Sky dominated three of the four quarters by double digits and won the other by eight points to secure the 101-53 victory. With the game decided early, Reese played just 19 minutes, yet she made every moment count.

Chicago's resounding win over the Liberty was particularly noteworthy given that they achieved it without Kamilla Cardoso's assistance. On May 6, the Sky revealed that Cardoso would be sidelined for four to six weeks due to a shoulder injury she sustained in Chicago's preseason game on May 3.

Cardoso hit the floor following a rough contact during the game. She stayed down briefly before getting up and shaking her right shoulder. As she walked back to the bench, Angel Reese approached her, apparently checking if she was okay. After exchanging a high-five, Cardoso continued to the bench.

The loss of the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft is a severe setback for Chicago. However, Angel Reese demonstrated on May 7 that she is fully capable of leading the Sky's frontcourt in Cardoso's absence.