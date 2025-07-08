Angel Reese stats tonight: How did Chicago Sky star fare against Mystics (July 8) | 2025 WNBA Season

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky faced off against the Washington Mystics on Tuesday, July 8, at the CareFirst Arena in Washington. The Sky looked to avenge their close 80-75 loss against the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx last Sunday.
Reese played 10 minutes in the first quarter and already grabbed six rebounds on top of two points. However, the Mystics leaned on their bench players to take a 24-19 lead at the end of the opening quarter to open the game with momentum.
The early heat of the game got to Reese in the first period as she was called for a technical foul after taunting Shakira Austin following a defensive stop at the 1:29 mark of the quarter.
The Mystics ballooned their lead to 10, 32-22, early in the second quarter. The Sky cut it down to within one possession as Chicago doubled down on their defense to keep within striking distance, and they are at halftime, 40-35.
Reese entered halftime with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds, leading Chicago in their bid to come back against the Mystics.
This article will be updated after the game.