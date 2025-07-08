Angel Reese stats tonight: How did Chicago Sky star fare against Mystics (July 8) | 2025 WNBA Season

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky faced off against the Washington Mystics on Tuesday, July 8, at the CareFirst Arena in Washington. The Sky looked to avenge their close 80-75 loss against the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx last Sunday.

Ad

Reese played 10 minutes in the first quarter and already grabbed six rebounds on top of two points. However, the Mystics leaned on their bench players to take a 24-19 lead at the end of the opening quarter to open the game with momentum.

The early heat of the game got to Reese in the first period as she was called for a technical foul after taunting Shakira Austin following a defensive stop at the 1:29 mark of the quarter.

Ad

Trending

The Mystics ballooned their lead to 10, 32-22, early in the second quarter. The Sky cut it down to within one possession as Chicago doubled down on their defense to keep within striking distance, and they are at halftime, 40-35.

Reese entered halftime with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds, leading Chicago in their bid to come back against the Mystics.

This article will be updated after the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More