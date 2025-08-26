Angel Reese Stats Tonight: How did Chicago Sky star perform against MVP frontrunner A'ja Wilson in Aces clash (Aug 25)

With the Chicago Sky taking on the Las Vegas Aces Monday night, fans are tuning in to see Angel Reese stats as the two-time All-Star strives to finish the 2025 season on a high note.

Ad

The Sky (9-27) may be eliminated from playoff contention, but they continue to turn in some strong performances in the tail end of the season. Last Thursday, they pulled off an upset win by turning back the defending WNBA champions New York Liberty 91-85. In that game, Reese played a pivotal role, contributing in both the scoring and rebounding departments.

Now, the Sky are looking to play spoiler for the Aces, who are on a 10-game winning streak fueled by their MVP contender A'ja Wilson. At the end of the first quarter of the Chicago-Las Vegas clash, Reese had one point, three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block.

In the second quarter, Reese kept cleaning up the boards but also continued to struggle to shoot from the field. At halftime, her stat line reads three points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block.

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More