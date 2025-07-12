On Saturday, Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky faced the Minnesota Lynx in their 20th regular-season matchup. The Sky will be looking for revenge after Sunday's 80-75 loss against the Lynx.

The game was held at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Reese opened the game strong with 11 points, four rebounds and three assists at the end of the first quarter. She shot 5 of 6 from the field.

Chicago ended the first quarter with a six-point lead over the visitors (23-29). Apart from Reese, Ariel Atkins also stepped up and ended the first quarter with six points on 3 of 4 shooting from the field.

In Sunday's Sky vs Lynx matchup, Reese had put out a great defensive performance. She collected a game-high 17 rebounds in addition to recording one block and 16 points.

Angel Reese is having a good individual run this season despite her team's poor performances. She is averaging 13.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

