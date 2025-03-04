Angel Reese Stats Tonight: How did Rose BC's forward perform in Unrivaled game against Kate Martin-less Laces BC? (Mar. 3)

Angel Reese and the Rose Basketball Club crossed swords against the Laces Basketball Club in a pivotal Unrivaled matchup on Monday. As expected, Reese was part of the starting lineup alongside Brittney Sykes and Chelsea Gray. However, fans were deprived of a showdown between Reese and Kate Martin, as Martin missed her fifth consecutive game due to a left leg injury.

Reese opened the game with a dominant performance on the boards, grabbing four quick rebounds. However, she struggled to score early, missing her first field goal attempt and her first free throw attempt.

Reese quickly found her rhythm, scoring six points before the end of the first quarter. She made two field goals and converted her second free throw attempt.

By halftime, Angel Reese had tallied six points, seven rebounds and one assist in just seven minutes of play. She shot 2 of 4 from the field and 1 of 2 from the free throw line.

The Rose BC superstar wasted no time recording yet another double-double in the ongoing 3x3 league. She carried her strong performance into the second quarter, making a significant impact on both offense and the boards.

By halftime, Reese had accumulated 10 points, 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 12 minutes. She shot 4 of 8 from the field and 1 of 2 from the free throw line.

