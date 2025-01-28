Angel Reese Stats Tonight: Rose BC star hits first 3 in Unrivaled and fouls out in 3rd loss against Kate Martin's Laces BC (Jan. 27)

Angel Reese and Rose BC took on Kate Martin's Laces BC in Monday's Unrivaled game. Reese started the fourth consecutive game. The Chicago Sky star had a solid start to the game in the first quarter. Reese had four points in the first four minutes on 1-of-2 shots. She also hit her only free throw.

Reese added four rebounds, one assist and a steal. The Rose BC had a slim advantage over Lace BC behind Reese's efforts, as they led 17-15 after the opening quarter.

The second quarter was not as promising for Reese. While she scored four more points, the Rose BC star struggled with turnovers and fouls for the second consecutive game. She had two turnovers and three fouls in that span. Reese shot 1-of-2, adding two rebounds.

The Rose BC blew their two-point advantage and trailed by the same deficit entering halftime. With 10 points, Brittney Sykes was the team's best player in the first half.

Angel Reese's foul trouble continued in the third. She spent most of the quarter on the bench after her fourth personal. Her key highlight during this frame was her first 3-point in Unrivaled after Kate Martin dared her to shoot from distance. Reese added six points in that stretch but didn't have any impact elsewhere.

Rose BC gambled with Reese on the floor after the Laces BC set a target score of 71 while holding a 60-50 lead, entering the final frame. Reese had four fouls, and picked up her fifth and sixth by the end of the game.

Nevertheless, the Sky star left her mark on the game after getting to the free-throw line four more times to keep it a close affair. She made all but one of her six shots from the foul line.

Here are Angel Reese's stats from tonight:

PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FTM 17 7 2 2 0 4 3-5 0-1 5-6

Angel Reese's jump shooting progression on display in career-high effort

Angel Reese's offensive game has evolved. It's been on display during Unrivaled. She's not shying away from taking jump shots. It was seen during Monday's game, too. Reese was dared to shoot from distance multiple times. She went 2-for-3 on such chances, knocking down a midrange shot and one from long range.

Reese air-balled one of her attempts from beyond the arc, but the intent is positive, and that's what matters. There will be growing pains as she continues to work on her offense, but in the long run, especially during the WNBA season, it could significantly help her and the Chicago Sky next year.

