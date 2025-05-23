Angel Reese Stats Tonight: How did Sky star fare against defending champs Liberty? (May 22)

Angel Reese and the Sky locked horns against the defending champions, the Liberty, in the second game of the 2025 WNBA season. The Sky, searching for their first win, had another underwhelming start, akin to their opening day game against the Indiana Fever.

Chicago could only score 32 points while leaking 53 on the other end. Reese contributed to the struggles after she went scoreless in the first two quarters. She missed all five of her attempts and had three turnovers. Her eight rebounds, including six on offense, were the highlight of her night in the first half.

Reese shot 0-for-5, including 0-for-2 from the free throw line, in an underwhelming offensive display to begin this contest. She missed four shots under the rim on the same possession after securing her own rebounds. However, reigning finals MVP Jonquel Jones didn't let Reese get a successful putback on any of the attempts.

