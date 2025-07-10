Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky battled Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on Wednesday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Ad

The Sky (5-13) aim to snap a two-game losing skid. Reese, who was named to her second All-Star selection in two years, is averaging 13.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game on 41.5% shooting in 18 games.

She had put up about the same output last season (13.6 ppg, 13.1 rpg and 1.9 apg), when she finished as runner-up in the Rookie of the Year race to Caitlin Clark.

On Wednesday, Reese played seven minutes in the opening quarter and had four points and a rebound. The Sky had a one-point lead (19-18) after the first period.

Ad

Trending

Reese also played seven minutes in the second quarter. At the end of the first half, she had six points and four rebounds on 3-for-6. She missed both of the free-throw attempts.

Angel Reese's stats tonight

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Angel Reese 6 4 0 0 0 0 3-6 0-0 0-2 -2

Ad

Angel Reese expresses excitement about joining the Napheesa Collier-led All-Star squad

The 2025 WNBA All-Star captains, Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier, drafted their respective All-Star squads on Tuesday. Angel Reese, who was named a reserve this year, was drafted in Collier's squad.

Following the All-Star draft, Reese praised her team.

"nah team PHEE is STACKEDDD," Reese wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reese also shared a couple of other tweets: "TeamPHEE" and "SoUNRIVALED." Collier is the co-founder of the Unrivaled league, wherein Reese's squad, the Rose BC, won the inaugural championship. Unrivaled's other co-founder, New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart, will also be part of Collier's All-Star team.

The All-Star Game will be on July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More