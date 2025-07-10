Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky battled Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on Wednesday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
The Sky (5-13) aim to snap a two-game losing skid. Reese, who was named to her second All-Star selection in two years, is averaging 13.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game on 41.5% shooting in 18 games.
She had put up about the same output last season (13.6 ppg, 13.1 rpg and 1.9 apg), when she finished as runner-up in the Rookie of the Year race to Caitlin Clark.
On Wednesday, Reese played seven minutes in the opening quarter and had four points and a rebound. The Sky had a one-point lead (19-18) after the first period.
Reese also played seven minutes in the second quarter. At the end of the first half, she had six points and four rebounds on 3-for-6. She missed both of the free-throw attempts.
Angel Reese's stats tonight
Angel Reese expresses excitement about joining the Napheesa Collier-led All-Star squad
The 2025 WNBA All-Star captains, Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier, drafted their respective All-Star squads on Tuesday. Angel Reese, who was named a reserve this year, was drafted in Collier's squad.
Following the All-Star draft, Reese praised her team.
"nah team PHEE is STACKEDDD," Reese wrote.
Reese also shared a couple of other tweets: "TeamPHEE" and "SoUNRIVALED." Collier is the co-founder of the Unrivaled league, wherein Reese's squad, the Rose BC, won the inaugural championship. Unrivaled's other co-founder, New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart, will also be part of Collier's All-Star team.
The All-Star Game will be on July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.