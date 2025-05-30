  • home icon
Angel Reese stats tonight: How did Sky superstar fare in first matchup vs Paige Bueckers' Wings? (May 29, 2025 WNBA Season)

Angel Reese took the floor on Thursday as the Chicago Sky hosted the Dallas Wings in a regular-season clash at Wintrust Arena. It marked her first professional showdown against Paige Bueckers. Reese started the game alongside Kamilla Cardoso, Kia Nurse, Ariel Atkins and Courtney Vandersloot.

The former LSU star got off to a rocky start offensively, struggling to find her rhythm as her shots failed to connect. Despite the cold shooting, Reese remained aggressive, continuing to take attempts in hopes of getting on the scoreboard but none found the mark.

By the end of the first quarter, Reese was scoreless, going 0-for-3 from the field. However, she still made her presence felt on the glass, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out two assists to contribute in other areas.

In the second quarter, Reese took one more shot from the field but was unable to convert. She eventually got on the scoreboard by sinking one of two free throws. At halftime, the Sky forward had recorded one point, six rebounds, three assists and one turnover.

