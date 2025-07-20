Angel Reese Stats Tonight: How did Team Collier's rebound-specialist fare against Team Clark? | 2025 WNBA All-Star 

Angel Reese tipped off her second WNBA All-Star game on Saturday for Team Collier, coming off the bench. The Sky superstar was the ninth player to enter the game for her team. Reese got off to a solid start, grabbing a back-to-back offensive rebounds off missed 3s.

With four-point opportunities, Napheesa Collier picked Reese on her team for the extra opportunities, and she delivered. In her first stint, Reese played 4:28 minutes, four points, three rebounds and one assist. She shot 2 of 3 and missed her first and only attempt from the 4-point spot.

Reese got an extended run as she started the second quarter, too. She added two more rebounds and an assist in that period. Reese missed her only shot of this stint, blowing a layup. Nevertheless, she grabbed another offensive rebound and created a scoring opportunity. She was a +/- +17 at that point, the best in the game.

