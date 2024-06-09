Angel Reese stats tonight (June 8): Chicago Sky's rookie explosive performance in losing effort vs Dream

Angel Reese had another great effort for the Chicago Sky on Saturday against the Atlanta Dream. Reese finished with another double-double, bringing up her total to four for the season. However, the Dream was too much in the 89-80 loss for the Sky.

Reese had 13 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and five steals. She went 5-for-10 from the field and 3-for-4 from the free throw line. She played 33 minutes and was not in foul trouble. It was also her third straight double-double, so she's adjusted well to the WNBA.

But the loss dropped Chicago to a 1-3 record in the 2024 Commissioner's Cup standings, which meant they're out of contention for the Cup Final. The Sky are also 4-6 in the regular season and are currently eighth in the WNBA standings a month into the campaign.

According to StatMamba on X, Angel Reese also became the first WNBA player in the past 10 years to record back-to-back games with at least 10 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Reese had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five steals in the Chicago Sky's previous game against the Washington Mystics.

It was another impressive performance for the LSU product who is now averaging 11.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.9 steals in 10 games as a rookie. Reese should continue improving and possibly get into double-double territory with 30 games left in the season.

The Atlanta Dream was on fire in the first quarter, building a 14-point lead. The Sky tried to trim it down gradually until the final period, but the Dream always had an answer. Tina Charles dominated with 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals, while Cheyenne Parker-Tyus had 18 points, four rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Kamilla Cardoso had the best game of her young career with 13 points and five rebounds but dealt with foul trouble. Dana Evans also had 13 points with five assists and a steal.

Angel Reese gets advice from Tina Charles

Angel Reese went up against a former WNBA MVP in Tina Charles, who had a better scoring game than the rookie. Charles is one of the best players of her generation and had a postgame interaction with Reese. It looked like the veteran was sharing some wisdom with the 22-year-old star.

In her postgame interview, Reese shared what Charles told her after the buzzer sounded. She explained that the 35-year-old former MVP loves her game and gave her some pointers about scoring around the basket.

"She told me you're doing a great job out there and she told me she respects me. She was telling me to take my time when I'm finishing around the basket. She shows love to me, she respects me," Reese said. [H/T Chicago Sky PR via Athlon Sports]

