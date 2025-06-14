Angel Reese stats tonight: Superstar misses double-double as Sky's campaign goes from bad to worse with loss vs Dream (June 13)

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky faced the Atlanta Dream on Friday. The Sky looked to bounce back after lopsided losses to the Indiana Fever (79-52) on Saturday and the New York Liberty (85-66) on Tuesday.

The "Chi Barbie" opened the game with a 19-footer that went short. Reese went 0-for-2 in the first quarter but had five rebounds and two assists. Chicago trailed 15-12 after 10 minutes.

Reese got going on offense in the second frame, dropping eight points. She made 3 of 4 shots within two feet to lead the Sky's resurgence in offense. Chicago outscored Atlanta 27-23 to take a 39-38 lead.

Angel Reese added four points in the third quarter, but the Sky returned to their error-prone ways, committing five turnovers. The visiting team could not find any rhythm and struggled to score 15 points after dropping 27 in the second frame. Reese and Co. entered the last 10 minutes trailing 58-54.

Reese and the Sky offense continued to stagnate in the fourth quarter. Atlanta played its best stretch in the final period, outscoring Chicago 30-16 to turn a seesaw battle into a comfortable 88-70 win.

The Sky have lost their last three games by 27, 19 and 18 points, respectively.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Angel Reese 12 9 3 1 0 3 4-10 0-0 4-7 -14

Rhyne Howard's explosive night drops Angel Reese and Sky to third straight blowout loss

After back-to-back lopsided losses, the Chicago Sky opened the first half on Friday against the Atlanta Dream well. Chicago took care of the ball, limiting its turnovers to six. Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso and Ariel Atkins had the two-way impact that pushed the Sky to a 39-38 advantage.

Rhyne Howard, who couldn't score in the first quarter, exploded in the second half, and Atlanta's defense bared its teeth to turn the game around. Howard scored 11 of her team's 20-point output in the third period, while the Dream defense limited the Sky to 15.

Angel Reese and Co. watched Howard add 11 more points in a decisive 18-3 run in the fourth frame that broke the game open. After a promising start, the explosion from the streak-shooting guard dropped the Sky to another blowout loss.

