Angel Reese Stats Tonight: Sky star's performance vs All-Star teammate Napheesa Collier's Lynx explored (July 14) | 2025 WNBA Season

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky battled the Minnesota Lynx on Monday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

The Sky (7-13) is on a two-game winning streak. They defeated the league-best Lynx (18-4) 87-81 on Saturday. Reese had 19 points and 11 rebounds on 8-for-14 in that game.

In 20 games this season, Reese is averaging 13.6 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists on 43.4% shooting.

On Monday, Reese played nine minutes in the opening quarter and scored seven points on 3-for-4. She also had a rebound and an assist. The Sky trailed 28-24 after the first 10 minutes.

In the second quarter, Reese was on the floor for seven and a half minutes. She already has 11 points (5-for-7) and six rebounds at halftime. She also has two assists and two turnovers as Chicago led Minnesota 46-44 at the break. The Sky outscored the Lynx 22-16 in the second period.

Angel Reese's stats tonight

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Angel Reese 7 1 1 0 0 0 3-4 0-0 0-1 -7

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

