  "Angel Reese stole Stewart's layup package" - Fans hail "Bayou Barbie" as Rose BC star dominates 3x WNBA champ 

"Angel Reese stole Stewart's layup package" - Fans hail "Bayou Barbie" as Rose BC star dominates 3x WNBA champ 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Feb 08, 2025 02:53 GMT
Phantom v Rose - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty
Fans hail Angel Reese for dominating Breanna Stewart in Unrivaled (Image Source: Getty)

Angel Reese had her best game of Unrivaled 2025 as the "Bayou Barbie" dominated Breanna Stewart in Friday's epic clash between Rose BC and Mist BC. Reese got her second double-double of the season with a 12-point, 12-rebound outing in 11 minutes. She shot 4 of 10 and had a steal. Rose BC won the clash 71-63.

On the other hand, Breanna Stewart tallied 12 points, too. But she had only four rebounds. Stewart shot 5 of 11. Reese's defense significantly proved difficult for Stewart to make things happen for her team, turning this matchup into a lopsided context. After Reese shockingly stepped up against the three-time WNBA champion, fans hailed the Chicago Sky star as one X user wrote:

"Angel Reese stole Stewart’s layup package. Stewart can’t hit the broad side of a barn tonight, Angel making everything."
Trending

Another shared a highlight:

One fan said:

"That possession is the epitome of Angel Reese. The good, the bad, the everything. But what you'll notice is that she has that unrelenting motor and never gives up. That can go a long way!"

One fan added:

"I know Breanna Stewart hate to see Angel Reese coming"

Another tweeted:

One fan said:

"Death, taxes, and Angel Reese stealing the ball from Bstew"

Edited by Arhaan Raje
