Angel Reese stunned as massive brawl leads to three ejections while $78,831 guard loses her cool

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese was caught off guard when she saw her team get into it with the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday. The heated moment happened during the second quarter of their regular-season matchup. At the 6:36 mark, Maddy Westbeld missed her 3-point attempt from the corner.As the teams battled to gain the rebound, Bria Hartley and Rebecca Allen got tangled up. The two players got into a scrap and had to be separated. Hartley, the Suns' $78,831 guard, was the first to take action when she started pushing Allen as they fought for the rebound.Watch the video below to see how the situation unfolded.Angel Reese shared her reaction on X (formerly Twitter) as she watched her team have a brawl against the Sun.&quot;WHAT??? nahhhh&quot; Reese posted.Angel Reese @Reese10AngelLINKWHAT??? nahhhhReese didn't suit up against Connecticut as she's still dealing with back issues. Sky head coach Tyler Marsh talked to the media before the game and said that he isn't sure when the All-Star will return to the lineup.Reese injured her back on July 29, when they faced the Washington Mystics. Since then, the forward hasn't been healthy and remains on the sidelines.Unfortunately for the Sky, the former LSU star wasn't there to help them during their on-court brawl against the Sun.Angel Reese accused of faking a back injuryAngel Reese has missed her sixth straight game due to a back injury. Reese and the rest of the Sky have taken it seriously. However, media personality Jason Whitlock doesn't believe that Reese's injuries are serious. In an episode of his podcast earlier this week, Whitlock accused the Sky star of faking her injury, suggesting that Reese has quit on her team.“I think she’s quit on the Chicago Sky,” Whitlock said. “She’s been claiming a back injury basically since the All-Star break and there’s no details. Every day, we hear that Angel Reese is day-to-day. And every week, there’s no update on what she’s struggling with, what she’s doing. There’s nothing. There’s no information about Angel Reese.“I think she’s quit on this season. I think this is a worse version than Kawhi Leonard. I think she’s using her back as an excuse to sit out because she doesn’t really care about basketball.” (0:12 onward)Similar to her rival, Caitlin Clark, the former college star has dealt with injuries in her sophomore season. Reese has been limited to 23 games, averaging 14.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists.