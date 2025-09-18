Angel Reese sums up shoe sell out success in 4 words

By Evan Bell
Modified Sep 18, 2025 19:31 GMT
WNBA: New York Liberty at Chicago Sky - Source: Imagn
Angel Reese reacts to her shoes selling out (Image credit: Imagn)

On Thursday morning, Angel Reese and Reebok dropped her first signature shoe in three colorways, "Diamond Dust," "Mebounds," and "Receipts Ready."

Ad

Within hours, the Diamond Dust colorway, and the Mebounds colorway have both sold out. In addition, at the time of publication, there are just two pairs of the Receipts Ready colorway still available via Reebok's official site.

In response, Reese took to X, formerly known as Twitter, responding to a fan with:

"I love yall BADDDDD"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The release had been several years in the making following her 2023 deal with Reebok while at LSU.

Last year, after an impressive rookie season that saw Reese earn All-Star honors, she signed an extension with the company that included a signature shoe.

Between Reese's signature shoe with Reebok, and the signature shoe deals A'ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu, and Caitlin Clark have with Nike, it's clear that shoe companies are all-in on the WNBA following the influx of fans during the 2024 season.

Ad

Shaquille O'Neal talks about Angel Reese's deal with Reebok

Over the past two years, Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson have worked behind the scenes to relaunch the Reebok Basketball brand.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated last week, O'Neal was asked about the popularity of the Reebok shoes Reese wore throughout her first two years in the league leading up to the release of the Angel Reese 1:

Ad
"Her shoes have been sold out. We have sold a lot of her shoes. We weren't nervous on the launch, but we were like 'In we go!' The crazy thing that I didn't even anticipate - you got men wanting her shoe. That's impressive.
"I get calls all the time, 'Hey, I need a size 13,' and I'm like 'I don't even think we make that. Let me call.' So, we're going to continue to work with her. The Angel Reese deuce and the Angel Reese 3. And she's young, so we got a long future ahead of us."

Now, with the success of Reese's first signature she, it appears as though O'Neal and Iverson have found their WNBA star of the future to build the women's Reebok line around.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Evan Bell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications