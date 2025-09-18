Angel Reese sums up shoe sell out success in 4 words

On Thursday morning, Angel Reese and Reebok dropped her first signature shoe in three colorways, &quot;Diamond Dust,&quot; &quot;Mebounds,&quot; and &quot;Receipts Ready.&quot;Within hours, the Diamond Dust colorway, and the Mebounds colorway have both sold out. In addition, at the time of publication, there are just two pairs of the Receipts Ready colorway still available via Reebok's official site.In response, Reese took to X, formerly known as Twitter, responding to a fan with:&quot;I love yall BADDDDD&quot;The release had been several years in the making following her 2023 deal with Reebok while at LSU.Last year, after an impressive rookie season that saw Reese earn All-Star honors, she signed an extension with the company that included a signature shoe.Between Reese's signature shoe with Reebok, and the signature shoe deals A'ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu, and Caitlin Clark have with Nike, it's clear that shoe companies are all-in on the WNBA following the influx of fans during the 2024 season.Shaquille O'Neal talks about Angel Reese's deal with ReebokOver the past two years, Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson have worked behind the scenes to relaunch the Reebok Basketball brand.During an interview with Sports Illustrated last week, O'Neal was asked about the popularity of the Reebok shoes Reese wore throughout her first two years in the league leading up to the release of the Angel Reese 1:&quot;Her shoes have been sold out. We have sold a lot of her shoes. We weren't nervous on the launch, but we were like 'In we go!' The crazy thing that I didn't even anticipate - you got men wanting her shoe. That's impressive.&quot;I get calls all the time, 'Hey, I need a size 13,' and I'm like 'I don't even think we make that. Let me call.' So, we're going to continue to work with her. The Angel Reese deuce and the Angel Reese 3. And she's young, so we got a long future ahead of us.&quot;Now, with the success of Reese's first signature she, it appears as though O'Neal and Iverson have found their WNBA star of the future to build the women's Reebok line around.