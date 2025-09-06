Angel Reese Suspension: Latest twist on Chicago Sky star ahead of Aces clash following tech foul drama explored

Angel Reese's tumultuous week kept going on Friday. Following her comments about possibly moving in a different direction if the Chicago Sky continue to falter, the team promptly addressed the situation. The Sky suspended the two-time All-Star for the first half of their game on Sunday in Las Vegas against the Aces.Reese also received her eighth technical foul on Wednesday during Chicago’s 88-64 win over the Connecticut Sun. After going over the limit, the Chi Barbie received a one-game suspension, making her unavailable for Friday’s clash against the Indiana Fever.Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh told the media ahead of their game against the Fever that the team would deal with the Angel Reese situation internally. Reese received the suspension for statements the Sky considered “detrimental to the team.”In a story written by Julia Poe, Reese told the Chicago Tribune about what the Sky must do in the offseason. The former LSU star said that she would not settle for “the same s**t we did this year.” She wanted the Sky to attract the best players ahead of an offseason where more than half of the WNBA players become unrestricted free agents.Reese added that she wanted Marsh to coach the team hard and continued that injured teammate, Courtney Vandersloot, could use help running the team. Finally, she said she would do everything to help the team contend for a championship, but opened the possibility of playing elsewhere.Chicago Sky have not made playoffs since Angel Reese's draftingThe Chicago Sky opted for a full rebuild after a first-round exit in the 2023 playoffs. They traded 2021 WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper for draft capital. The Sky went on to pick Kamilla Cardoso at No. 3 and Angel Reese at No. 7 in 2024.From an 18-22 record, the Sky faltered to 13-27 in the first year of its rebuild, which was founded on the Cardoso-Reese core. The team fired fan favorite coach Teresa Weatherspoon in the offseason after a drama-filled campaign.The Sky retooled for the 2025 season, notably adding veterans Courtney Vandersloot and Ariel Atkins and drafting Hailey Van Lith. Vandersloot’s season-ending injury became the harbinger of yet another disappointing season for Angel Reese and Co. The Sky showed glimpses of potential but largely struggled on both ends.The win against the Connecticut Sun did not even matter, as the Chicago Sky had been eliminated from the playoffs before the victory. Despite all the hype and expectations, the Sky have not made the postseason since they drafted Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.