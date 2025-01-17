Angel Reese sweats it out at practice as Sky star gears up for Unrivaled debut

Angel Reese began training for the Unrivaled league in late November after recovering from a hand fracture. Once cleared, she started working on her game for the league co-founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. Reese will join Rose BC, where she will play alongside Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Lexie Hull, Azurá Stevens and Brittney Sykes.

Ahead of opening night, Reese shared clips of her workouts on Instagram from the MediaPro Center in Medley, Florida, the venue for the tournament. Each video in her Instagram Stories included a unique caption.

For the first clip, she wrote:

“Barbie Workin’ Overtime.”

Reese practicing step-back, mid-range jumpers. [photo: @angelreese5/IG]

The second clip showed Reese doing drills for right-handed layups with the caption:

Trending

“Lab Work.”

Reese making righty layups in training. [photo: @angelreese5/IG]

Reese capped off the stories with a 3-point shooting drill where she sank four consecutive triples before moving to a different area.

Reese showed off her range by drilling four straight 3-pointers. [photo: @angelreese5/IG]

The Chi Barbie expressed her excitement about joining Unrivaled when the league announced her as a participant.

She called it a great opportunity, noting that she never intended to go overseas during the offseason. Reese’s enthusiasm for the league was evident as she began preparing for the tournament as soon as she was physically able.

Angel Reese and Rose BC will play on opening night

The Unrivaled tournament will open on Friday, featuring a game between the co-founders. Breanna Stewart’s Mist BC will take on the Napheesa Collier-led Lunar Owls. After the Mist-Owls showdown, Angel Reese and Rose BC will take on Aliyah Boston and Vinyl BC.

Rose BC will return for their second game on Saturday, once again closing out the two-game schedule with a clash against Collier and the Owls.

Expand Tweet

Many are also eager to see Angel Reese's on-court improvements after she finished as the runner-up to Caitlin Clark for the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year award. Sue Bird already predicted the All-Star forward to put up “crazy” rebounding numbers due to the rules and style of play in the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback