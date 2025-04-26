Angel Reese touches down in Chicago and immediately puts out call for closet makeover

On Saturday, Angel Reese arrived back in Chicago after attending Game 3 of the Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics first-round series. To mark her return to the city she plays for, she shared a picture of a plane on her Instagram story.

Soon after her return, Reese put out a help call for a closet makeover. She shared a picture of the road and accompanied it with a drill machine sticker. She worded her request in the caption of her upload:

"Contractors in Chicago that can do a custom walk in closet! Need it done ASAP! DM!"

Reese asks for help with a closet makeover on her IG story. (Credits: @angelreese5/Instagram)

However, the Sky star deleted the request on her story within 10 minutes of posting it. Reese has had an eventful offseason, enjoying both on-court and off-court success. After ending her rookie season watching her team from the sidelines not make the playoffs, the Sky star went to rehab for her wrist injury.

She made her comeback in the 3x3 basketball league, Unrivaled, where she represented Rose BC. Reese had a great run with her 3x3 team in her very first Unrivaled season.

She averaged 13.3 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game to lead the Rose BC to their first Unrivaled championship. She was also named the Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year for her spectacular defensive display.

Reebok reveals its latest commercial featuring Angel Reese

Reebok has put out its latest commercial featuring Angel Reese. On April 17, the sportswear giant's Instagram handle shared the commercial video on their account. The post's caption featured praise for the Sky star and teased the fans for an upcoming product.

"Angel Reese doesn’t just play the game—she owns it. On the court, she’s all grit. Off the court, she’s all glam. Now, she’s bringing that same energy to Reebok. Stay tuned—something legendary is coming."

At the start of the video, Reese is seen sitting on a block while on the commercial set. As the video progressed, the Sky star is seen wearing an orange jacket over a black crop top with black relaxed trousers at the bottom. She flexed some new sneakers in the video.

Reese is among the most popular players in the WNBA and is featured in the league's season opener. Reese and the Chicago Sky will play in the WNBA's season opener on May 17 as they take on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

