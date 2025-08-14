  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • "Angel Reese is toxic": Jason Whitlock alleges Sky star is faking injury to escape losing Chicago

"Angel Reese is toxic": Jason Whitlock alleges Sky star is faking injury to escape losing Chicago

By Sameer Khan
Published Aug 14, 2025 11:00 GMT
Golden State Valkyries v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Jason Whitlock alleges Angel Reese is faking injury (Credits: Getty)

Jason Whitlock called out Angel Reese on Wednesday, alleging that the Chicago Sky star is faking her injury. Reese has missed the Sky’s last six games, making it eight absences in 10 games since the All-Star break.

Ad

She is dealing with a back injury, but the Sky have been sparse with the details of her issue. There is also no timetable for Reese's return, fueling much speculation. On Monday, Whitlock called Reese “toxic” while pointing towards her extended absence amid the team's poor form.

"Nothing but a mystery surrounds Angel Reese. Mysterious injury, no explanation, no timetable, day-to-day, a coach that doesn't even know how to talk about it,” Whitlock said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The talk-show host continued and suggested that Reese is faking her injury because the Sky can’t benefit her in such poor shape.

“Angel Reese doesn't care about the Chicago Sky or the WNBA. She cares about what the Chicago Sky and the WNBA can do for her. And right now, with the Sky losing, it can't do anything for her brand,” Whitlock continued.
Ad

Whitlock also alleged that Reese is trying to protect her brand and has used her injury to distance herself from the organization.

“So she's in brand-protection mode and brand-building mode. And she has distanced herself from the Chicago Sky and her teammates. Angel Reese is toxic," Whitlock said.

Before getting injured, Reese was playing some of the best basketball of her career, recording 18.6 points and 13.9 rebounds in her last 10 games. She is averaging 14.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists this season.

Ad

The Chicago Sky’s playoff hopes fade amid Angel Reese’s injury

With 12 games left in the 2025 WNBA season, the Chicago Sky (8-24) are in 12th place in the league. They trail the Washington Mystics (14-18) in 10th by six games and the Seattle Storm (16-17) in eighth by seven-and-a-half games.

Ad

The team is in poor form, losing 11 of its last 12 games. Owing to Reese and Courtney Vandersloot's absence, Chicago has struggled to compete and is headed to the draft lottery.

Unfortunately, the team's low finish this season will not benefit it in any form since the Minnesota Lynx (27-5), who are first in the league, hold the Sky's 2026 first-round pick.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications