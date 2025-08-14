"Angel Reese is toxic": Jason Whitlock alleges Sky star is faking injury to escape losing Chicago

Jason Whitlock called out Angel Reese on Wednesday, alleging that the Chicago Sky star is faking her injury. Reese has missed the Sky’s last six games, making it eight absences in 10 games since the All-Star break.She is dealing with a back injury, but the Sky have been sparse with the details of her issue. There is also no timetable for Reese's return, fueling much speculation. On Monday, Whitlock called Reese “toxic” while pointing towards her extended absence amid the team's poor form.&quot;Nothing but a mystery surrounds Angel Reese. Mysterious injury, no explanation, no timetable, day-to-day, a coach that doesn't even know how to talk about it,” Whitlock said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe talk-show host continued and suggested that Reese is faking her injury because the Sky can’t benefit her in such poor shape.“Angel Reese doesn't care about the Chicago Sky or the WNBA. She cares about what the Chicago Sky and the WNBA can do for her. And right now, with the Sky losing, it can't do anything for her brand,” Whitlock continued.Whitlock also alleged that Reese is trying to protect her brand and has used her injury to distance herself from the organization.“So she's in brand-protection mode and brand-building mode. And she has distanced herself from the Chicago Sky and her teammates. Angel Reese is toxic,&quot; Whitlock said.Before getting injured, Reese was playing some of the best basketball of her career, recording 18.6 points and 13.9 rebounds in her last 10 games. She is averaging 14.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists this season.The Chicago Sky’s playoff hopes fade amid Angel Reese’s injuryWith 12 games left in the 2025 WNBA season, the Chicago Sky (8-24) are in 12th place in the league. They trail the Washington Mystics (14-18) in 10th by six games and the Seattle Storm (16-17) in eighth by seven-and-a-half games.The team is in poor form, losing 11 of its last 12 games. Owing to Reese and Courtney Vandersloot's absence, Chicago has struggled to compete and is headed to the draft lottery.Unfortunately, the team's low finish this season will not benefit it in any form since the Minnesota Lynx (27-5), who are first in the league, hold the Sky's 2026 first-round pick.