  • "Angel Reese trade request to Liberty gonna hit so hard soon": Fans erupt as WNBA star puts haters on notice in Reebok’s NYC subway setup ad

"Angel Reese trade request to Liberty gonna hit so hard soon": Fans erupt as WNBA star puts haters on notice in Reebok's NYC subway setup ad

By Kevin McCormick
Modified Sep 17, 2025 19:11 GMT
Chicago Sky v New York Liberty - Source: Getty
Fans erupt as WNBA star Angel Reese puts haters on notice (Source: Getty)

Following her second season in the WNBA, Angel Reese could potentially find herself on the move. As fans continue to speculate about her future, they are also attempting to manifest a deal to one of the league's top teams.

While Reese continues to emerge as a star-level talent, the Chicago Sky continues to struggle. They failed to reach the postseason this year and were tied with the Dallas Wings for the worst record (10-34).

Amid their shortcomings, Reese sounded off on the Sky's shortcomings and implored the front office to make aggressive upgrades in the offseason. These bold remarks led to speculation that Chicago could just opt to part ways with the former top ten pick.

also-read-trending Trending

On Wednesday morning, Reebok released a new ad for Angel Reese's signature shoe. It featured her catching a ride on the subway and took slight jabs at her critics, which led to countless fans suggesting she will request a trade to the New York Liberty.

Coming off their championship victory last season, the Liberty are attempting to go back-to-back. Despite coming out of the gates hot, they finished the regular season as the No. 5 seed.

Although they already have a loaded roster capable of competing for championships, adding a rising star like Reese would extend New York's runway.

NY Liberty named as possible landing spot for Angel Reese

WNBA fans are not the only ones connecting the New York Liberty to Angel Reese. Amid all the chatter around the second-year forward, one writer named the defending champs as a potential landing spot.

In a recent column for Bleacher Report, Lee Escobedo broke down a series of teams that could make a push for Reese if she becomes available. The Liberty were among those mentioned, with them building an offer around Nyara Sabally.

"To extend their run, the Liberty may need to take a big swing and trade for one of the league's fastest-rising young stars in Reese," Escobedo wrote. "They could offer a package built around Nyara Sabally, who's under contract through 2026, along with 2027 first- and second-round picks."
Angel Reese, 23, has seen steady improvement since entering the WNBA. She is fresh off her second All-Star season, posting averages of 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Still years away from her prime, Reese could be a pillar for the Liberty long-term alongside fellow All-Star Sabrina Ionescu.

As of now, a move of this magnitude seems unlikely. Though she made choice remarks towards the organization, the Sky hasn't shown a willingness to move Reese.

Edited by Kevin McCormick
