Angel Reese Trade Rumors: Sky Star's Market Not Robust as Expected, Especially Among Set Veteran Teams

The WNBA trade market could be abuzz as Angel Reese potentially headlines the next offseason. Reese's tenure with the Chicago Sky took a wild turn towards the end of 2025 as they headed towards another early exit without a playoff berth. The Sky star publicly demanded that the organization surround her with better talent, which didn't sit well with the front office or a few players.

Reese was suspended for half a game following her comments in Sunday's contest against the Las Vegas Aces. The former national champion didn't suit up at all. Reese also missed the last four games of the season, three citing a back injury and one because of league suspension after collecting eight technical fouls in 2025.

According to WNBA trade rumors, the Sky could move Reese after the unrest her comments caused in the locker room. The Athletic's "No Offseason" podcast reported the latest buzz surrounding Reese's trade market on Friday, claiming her market may not be as robust as expected.

Here's what insider Ben Pickman said based on his conversations with league executives:

"You can certainly cross off some teams, who might not be interested in Angel Reese. And that might just be because they have veteran players. That might be because they have veteran cores."

Pickman ruled out this factor from a "value judgment" standpoint for Reese. Based on his reporting, Pickman ruled out teams like the Aces and Liberty from entering the potential Reese sweepstakes. They already have a core that is worthy of contending for championships and pursuing a piece like Reese might cause them to lose significant assets.

Chicago Sky GM on Angel Reese trade rumors

After the Chicago Sky's 10-34 season ended, Chicago Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca ruled out parting ways with Angel Reese during an interaction with reporters on Friday.

"Until I hear differently, that's the direction we're going to move, is that she's on the roster," he said (via ESPN).

Pagliocca remained positive about Reese's prospects as a franchise centerpiece, despite fans demanding his firing and making "Free Angel" chants in Thursday's season finale against the New York Liberty at home.

Jeff Pagliocca believes the recent turbulence in their relationship with the player has been put to bed after they addressed it in-house. The Sky GM assured the conversations between him and Angel Reese and her camp have been "good" and happening on a daily basis.

