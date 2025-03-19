Angel Reese, Unrivaled Playoff MVP Chelsea Gray react to Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union-Wade celebrating Rose BC's win

Chelsea Gray and Angel Reese were instrumental in leading Rose BC to the Unrivaled Championship. There were a bunch of high-profile athletes and celebrities in the final on Monday, including the power couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.

Union celebrated the Rose's championship victory by sharing a bunch of images from Monday night. It contained images of her husband, Dwyane Wade, stepson, Zaire Wade, comedian, Wanda Sykes and WNBA legend, Lisa Leslie.

There were also pictures with players such as Natasha Cloud, Natisha Hiedeman and Dearica Hamby, as well as Rose BC's trophy celebration. She even congratulated Chelsea Gray for winning the Unrivaled Playoff MVP for her performances in the semifinal and final.

"Game faces for the win @rosebc + @unrivaledbasketball special congrats to @cgray209," Union wrote in the captions.

Several basketball personalities commented on and responded to Gabrielle Union's post, including Rose BC stars Chelsea Gray and Angel Reese.

"Appreciate you!" Gray wrote.

"Queen!" Reese replied.

Chelsea Gray and Angel Reese comment on Gabrielle Union's post. (Photo: @gabunion on IG)

It was also a return to Miami for Dwyane Wade, who played the majority of his career in South Beach. Wade and Gabrielle Union lived in Miami for years before moving to California in 2021 to protect their daughter, Zaya Wade, from the anti-LGBTQ+ bills in Florida.

Nevertheless, it was a celebration for Rose BC after a stunning road to the Unrivaled Championship. They were off to a terrible start in the regular season before finding their way into the No. 2 seed. They were the only team to beat the Lunar Owls in the regular season, though Vinyl BC shocked them in the semifinals.

Chelsea Gray was fantastic in the playoffs, while Angel Reese missed the final two games after suffering a wrist injury. She was on the bench during the semifinals but missed the championship game. It's unclear why she wasn't present, but she still celebrated with the team via FaceTime.

Angel Reese clears up rumors regarding her wrist injury

Angel Reese breaks silence regarding her wrist injury. (Photo: IMAGN)

Despite initial reports of a wrist injury, Angel Reese was adamant on a recent Instagram Live that she's not injured. Reese commented that her wrist was fine and there was nothing to be worried about. She also pleaded for her supporters to stop asking her about it.

"My wrist is FINE. Don't ask again," Reese wrote.

It was hard for her fanbase not to worry about her wrist considering she missed the final stretch of her rookie season with a hand injury. She even had to undergo surgery in September and was in a cast for six weeks. She started rehabbing the injury in late October before ramping up her preparations for Unrivaled by moving to Miami temporarily.

The Chicago Sky hasn't released a statement regarding Reese's potential injury. They are set to start the 2025 WNBA season on May 17 against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

