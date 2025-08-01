Angel Reese vigorously denies ever making the viral "$1,400 in 7 days" comment

Angel Reese has been at the forefront of many viral comments over the course of her career. However, the Chicago Sky forward has seldom made direct remarks on the comments, irrespective of whether they are true or not.On Tuesday, Sports Steady reported one of Reese's statements on their Instagram account. The post's caption read:&quot;Angel Reese isn’t shy about the bag 💼 &quot;Y’all make $1400 a week, I make $1400 in 7 days” 👀💸&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis post went viral and made its way to Angel Reese's Instagram feed. The Sky forward dropped in the comments section to clear the air regarding the false statement.&quot;i never said this. yall make up anything,&quot; Reese commented.Angel Reese denies making a viral comment. (Credits: @sportssteady/Instagram)While Sports Steady reports primarily covers real news from the basketball world on their Instagram page, they mix in satirical and parody remarks from time to time. The page has over 12,000 followers, and the Reese post alone has garnered over 190,000 likes.Reese is having a great individual run this season. She is averaging 14.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. The Sky forward has also improved her offensive game, which has been the main critical point of her game.In her last 10 games, Reese has 18.6 points per game. However, despite her best efforts, the Chicago Sky have been lackluster in her output. They are the 12th team on the standings with a 7-19 record.Chicago Sky rookie reveals how Angel Reese motivates herChicago Sky rookie Hailey Van Lith is one of the promising talents from this year's draft class. While her fellow rookies, Paige Bueckers, Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron have already started playing bigger roles in their teams, Van Lith has had a more standard rookie experience.The former Horned Frog has come off the bench in 21 games for her team and has let the senior players handle the task. However, Van Lith has learned a lot from being on the bench. On Thursday, she appeared on Bleacher Report's Film Study show as a guest.Renne Montgomery, the show's host, asked Van Lith about her and Reese's connection, and the Sky rookie praised the forward's playmaking skills and revealed that Reese yells at her to motivate her.&quot;I know Angel’s game pretty well now, so I know whenever I give it to her, she’s a very willing passer,” she said. “And especially with me, she’s always yelling at me to knock 3s down. So whenever she has the ball and I’m in the vicinity, I’m 100% moving my feet to try and get a window to be open, because I know that she’s looking for me.&quot; (7:10)Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese have played together in the past for the LSU Tigers in the 2023-24 season. Fans can expect them to have great chemistry when Van Lith moves up the team's rankings and becomes a starter.