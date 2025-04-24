Angel Reese voices support for Gilbert Arenas’ son Alijah Arenas

The basketball world was shaken on Thursday after Alijah Arenas, the son of Washington Wizards legend Gilbert Arenas, was involved in a serious car crash, which resulted in the five-star recruit being placed into an induced coma. Shams Charania reported the news on X.

"Five-star prospect and USC commit Alijah Arenas was involved in a serious car crash early Thursday morning, hospitalized and placed into an induced coma, sources tell ESPN," Charania tweeted.

Many reacted to it, including WNBA star Angel Reese. The Chicago Sky forward shared a three-word message to show support her for the USC Trojans commit.

"Prayers for Alijah🥺🙏🏽," Reese tweeted.

Arenas is preparing to start a new chapter in his basketball journey with one of the most iconic programs in college basketball. Unfortunately, he does not only have his career on the line, but also his life.

Arenas is the No. 7 ranked recruit in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports. His decision to join the USC Trojans was a big storyline, as his 30.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.1 steals per game were highly attractive for many programs. Most recently, he joined Carlos Boozer's twin sons as the McDonald's All-American in New York, confirming that he's one of the stars of the future.

New details about Alijah Arenas' car crash surface.

There are still lots of details to know about his accident, but one of the latest updates offered more clarity of what transpired before Alijah Arenas was taken to the hospital and placed into an induced coma.

Sports Illustrated high school reporter Tarek Fattal shared on Thursday: “ALIJAH ARENAS UPDATE: Arenas was in an accident driving a Cyber Truck,” Fattal wrote.

“It caught on fire, and he inhaled a lot of smoke. According to sources, this was the reason for induced coma (protocol for smoke inhalation). Arenas suffered no major bodily injuries.”

Arenas is in stable condition, according to reports. More information will be provided as it's made public.

