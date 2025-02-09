"Angel Reese wants Jayden to notice so bad": Fans react to Sky star, NFL ROTY and Teyana Taylor link up at Super Bowl LIX Flag Football

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese was spotted interacting with NFL Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels and Teyana Taylor at the Super Bowl LIX Flag Football game on Saturday.

The official NFL X (formerly Twitter) account posted a clip of the three on their account as they highlighted the LSU roots that Reese and Daniels shared. Sharing the post with a message along those lines the caption read:

"LSU legends Angel Reese and Jayden Daniels"

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans shared their thoughts on the union of the three.

"Look at Teyana Taylor bro why u stop the video," wrote one fan.

"@TEYANATAYLOR I definitely see you," commented a second.

"Teyana Taylor ballin," expressed a third.

"Angel want Jayden to notice so bad lmaooooo," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"get her away from him," one fan added.

Jayden Daniels and Angel Reese transferred to LSU in 2022 and won the Heisman Trophy and the Final Four's MOP Award, respectively in 2023. The duo returns to Louisiana for the Super Bowl after establishing themselves in their respective sports.

Angel Reese shows support for Jayden Daniels during NFL playoffs

The Washington Commanders made it to the NFC Conference Championship for the first time in 33 years after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card game and the Detroit Lions in the divisional round. This set up their historic tie with the Philadelphia Eagles which they lost by a score of 55-23.

Despite failing to reach the Super Bowl rookie Jayden Daniels played well throughout the playoffs. Fellow LSU alumni Angel Reese supported him during this period as she took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"5," using Jayden Daniels' jersey number as her caption.

Expand Tweet

Jayden Daniels has been a sensation this season as he marked his first full season in the NFL with a huge effort in the Commanders run. His performances in the regular season and the playoffs earned him the Rookie of the Year award as he finished his first season with 14 wins and six losses in 20 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback