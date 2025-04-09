Angel Reese wins hearts with wholesome message for Olivia Miles after rising star's TCU announcement: "Always got your back"

Angel Reese made a wholesome comment about rising star Olivia Miles after the guard announced her transfer from Notre Dame to TCU. The 3x All-American comes off a solid season with Notre Dame, averaging 14.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game in the 2025-26 season. She is regarded as the best player in the transfer portal.

Reese wished the young guard well, saying:

"Be great sis! Proud of you and always got your back'

Olivia Miles's moving to TCU is a win-win for both parties and puts them as a legitimate title contender heading into the upcoming season. The guard comes with a well-documented record of performing at a higher level and brings in the leadership from which TCU will benefit.

As for Reese, the Chicago Sky forward has spent her downtime catching up on March Madness and keeping a close eye on college ball. With the WNBA offseason inching to a close, her preparation has been in the spotlight as well as she gears up for her sophomore season in the league.

Angel Reese has been ramping up her training in the offseason, and her work in the weight room and on the hardwood sees the forward looking in great shape to help Chicago get off to a positive start. She was recently seen sharing content on IG where she trained with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie. The duo was also seen working on layups — an integral area of improvement.

The No. 7 draft pick from the 2024 class had a solid first season, averaging 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. While her efforts went in vain as the Sky failed to make the playoffs, Reese made the WNBA All-Star and All-Rookie sides.

