Angel Reese wowed by Ciara's glamorous chair dance sequence from 'Ecstasy'

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese reacted in admiration to a new dance style unveiled by Ciara in her latest song "Ecstasy". The new R&B track was released on April 4 and is the lead single from Ciara's eighth studio album, CiCi.

On Saturday, the singer posted a clip from her song on Instagram, which showed her performing a dance sequence on a foldable chair. Ciara captioned the post:

"Defy Gravity with me…All you need is a foldable chair :)."

Angel Reese was struck in awe after watching the video and then commented:

"wow."

Angel Reese commented on Ciara's Instagram post (via @ciara/Instagram)

Reese is heading into her second year in professional basketball after making a strong start to her WNBA career last season. She was a major contender for the Rookie of the Year award in 2024 but ultimately lost to Caitlin Clark after a late-season injury ended her involvement in the league.

However, her season still ended on a high note as she was awarded the 2024 WNBA Peak Performer Award in rebounds. Angel Reese finished the season with a league-best 13.1 rebounds per game.

She also became one of two players in the league's history to record multiple 20+ rebound games in a single season. Her most notable game in clinching this achievement came in the matchup against the Las Vegas Aces on August 25, where she recorded 22 rebounds, tying her with franchise icon Sylvia Fowles, who achieved that record in 2013.

After the end of last season, Angel Reese spent part of the offseason playing in the new Unrivaled women's basketball league. She suited up for Rose BC and was one of their key players as the team emerged as the winners of the inaugural tournament. Subsequently, she was named Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year for her performances.

Angel Reese praises Houston Cougars head coach after Final Four victory

Ahead of the 2025 season, Angel Reese took time to catch up on the ongoing college basketball tournament. After the Houston Cougars men's basketball team defeated the Duke Blue Devils 70-67 in their Final Four game on Sunday, the WNBA star had high praise for head coach Kelvin Sampson.

The former LSU player spoke of her love for him in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"I love him man. Such a great coach!!," she wrote.

The 22-year-old was a standout player during her time playing for the LSU Tigers in college. In recognition of her performances, she was awarded SEC Player of the Year in 2024 and named to the First Team All-SEC consecutively in 2023 and 2024. Now, the Chicago star will look to build on her achievements as she enters her sophomore year in the league.

