"Angel's a good screener now" - WNBA fans react to Courtney Vandersloot's improved mid-range jumper

A video of WNBA champion Courtney Vandersloot drilling mid-range jumpers surfaced on social media. Chicago Sky fans were left excited by what they saw from the veteran point guard.

After two seasons in New York, Vandersloot is set to return to the Windy City to begin her second chapter with the franchise. With Vandersloot teaming up with young forward Angel Reese and a new head coach in Tyler Marsh on board, the Sky are shaping up to be legitimate contenders in 2025.

In the short clip, Vandersloot is seen coming around the screen and pushing her way to the elbow before going up for a shot. The five-time WNBA All-Star proceeds to hit three straight from the right elbow before switching to the left side and hitting four more mid-range jumpers.

Following the video of Vandersloot hitting shot after shot, fans took to social media to discuss Vandersloot's potential impact on the Sky roster.

"That's gonna be there all day for her cause Angel's a good screener now," said one fan.

"Our sophomores lay u off or sloot shoot u off! Either way we up!" said a fan.

"Tyler was rubbing his hands together like bird man watching Reese learn to screen correctly for Gray," commented a fan.

"Yes please….. miss that shot from her and it’s almost always open," said a fan.

"We up this summer," commented one fan.

"They can't guard you Sloot!" said another fan.

Courtney Vandersloot has been an excellent ball distributor, and her steady mid-range jumper should make her a formidable threat on offense. Angel Reese is recognized for her powerful post play and rebounding, and many fans believe Vandersloot's skill set would complement her game well.

Vandersloot was drafted by the Chicago Sky and spent 12 seasons with the organization before moving to the New York Liberty in 2023. Over her career with the Sky, she averaged 10.2 points, 6.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game over 359 games.

Courtney Vandersloot helped guide the New York Liberty to their first-ever WNBA title in 2024

New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot drives past Minnesota Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman at Target Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

In February 2023, Courtney Vandersloot signed with the New York Liberty as a free agent. It was a move that panned out well for both her and the organization.

After a strong 2023 season where they would go all the way to the WNBA finals, Vandersloot and her teammates returned in 2024 with a clear mission.

The Liberty failed to win a WNBA championship over their 27-year history, and with a loaded roster that included Courtney Vandersloot, Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart, anything less than a title would have been a disappointment.

The Liberty were incredible over the 2024 campaign, winning a league-best 32 regular season games. Wins over the Atlanta Dream and Las Vegas Aces in the playoffs meant a finals showdown with the Minnesota Lynx. In a thrilling series that went all the way to the fifth game, New York emerged victorious to win their first-ever WNBA championship.

