"ANNIE GONE, WE UP": Sky fans react as Chicago beat reporter pens heartfelt goodbye after seven years at Sun-Times

On Monday, Chicago Sky fans were over the moon as Chicago beat reporter Annie Costabile penned a heartfelt goodbye on her social media. The journalist who was with the Sun-Times for over seven years had a love-hate relationship with the Sky fans, some of whom celebrated her exit in the comments section of her post.

Ad

Costabile shared a farewell note filled with emotions on X as she left her "dream" job. Expressing her thoughts around her exit, the reporter showed gratitude to her team and sent well wishes to all her former colleagues of seven years.

Despite a somber day for the journalist, Chicago Sky fans were relentless as they showed excitement at Costabile's exit from the Windy City. Fans flocked to the comments section of her post as they bid farewell to the reporter:

Ad

Trending

"Skytown we are free," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"No more shady ass articles about the Chicago Sky , no more shady ass questions to the players ANNIE GONEEE , WE UP," another fan said.

"WE FINALLY FREE," one fan said.

"NO MORE HATING ASS ANNIE ARTICLES SKYTOWN WE ARE FREEEEEEEEEEE," another fan said.

Despite many fans celebrating Costabile's exit from the Sun-Times, few seemed gutted by the reporter's sudden egress:

Ad

"Not sure how I'm going to get my and news then...hope wherever you land it's accessible! I give you my $$ so don't forget to give me the stories!," a fan said.

"Not surprised...saw this coming...sad that so many Sky fans had no appreciation for what you brought to the table. Those fans have no understanding of how sports journalism works...smh," another fan said.

Ad

"Congrats on an amazing time there, Annie!" one fan said.

WNBA legend Candace Parker and coach Tyler Marsh show love to beat reporter on her Sun-Times exit

Despite Chicago Sky fans rejoicing at the news of Suns-Times reporter Annie Costabile's exit from the news agency. Past and present members of the franchise showed love to the long-time beat reporter on social media.

Ad

Head coach Tyler Marsh and WNBA legend Candace Parker both sent their love to the reporter on Instagram. The former dropped a four-worded reply in the comments section of Costabile's farewell post:

"Wishing you the best!" he wrote.

Candace Parker and Tyler Marsh send love to Annie Costabile on Instagram

Parker, on the other hand, shared the post on her story and added a salute emoji reaction to express her support for the reporter, who is leaving her position with the Sun-Times after seven years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback