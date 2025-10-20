"Announcement soon" - Chennedy Carter sends cryptic message amid speculation of Unrivaled debut following her WNBA fallout

Former Chicago Sky star Chennedy Carter dropped a cryptic message on social media amid speculation about what's next for her career. Carter has been linked to Unrivaled, with two new players set to be announced this week. The league will begin its second season in Miami this January.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Carter dropped a couple of hints that point to the possibility that she's going to be one of the final new players for Unrivaled. She first shared FENDI's mural in Miami, then a highlight reel of her time with the Sky, plus a very interesting caption.

"Announcement sooooon," Carter wrote.

Chennedy Carter shared these on her IG stories. (Photo: @chennedycarter on IG)

After a brilliant season with the Chicago Sky in 2024, Chennedy Carter was a restricted free agent. The Sky didn't bring her back for the following season, and no other team showed interest. There were rumors that Carter's attitude was one of the reasons she's not in the WNBA.

Carter brought her talents to China in the offseason, averaging 31.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.8 steals in 27 games for the Wuhan Shengfan. She helped Wuhan qualify for Group A2 for next season, moving up from the dreaded Group B.

While no WNBA team tried to sign her for the 2025 season, Carter took her talents to Mexico. She signed with the Adelitas de Chihuahua Femenil, leading them to the final. She averaged 15.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 21 games.

Adelitas reached the LNBPF final, but they lost to Panteras de Aguascalientes in five games. Chennedy Carter's next stop was in Saudi Arabia, signing with Al Ula, where she played 10 games.

Al Ula finished fourth in the Arab Club Championships, with Carter averaging 37.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.0 steals in seven games. At the Women's Basketball League Asia, Carter put up 29.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in three games. They finished in last place after going 0-3.

Chennedy Carter clears the air on Caitlin Clark controversy

One of Chennedy Carter's infamous moments was when she pushed off Caitlin Clark and was called for a flagrant foul. The move led to a lot of negative comments about her on social media.

Speaking on N3on's stream back in April, Carter revealed that there's nothing personal about the play, via Sports Illustrated. They were going back-and-forth with some trash talk and were very competitive. She also praised Clark for being a great player in her own right.

